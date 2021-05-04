COVID-19 vaccine now available at all Illinois Walmart, Sam's Club pharmacies

Coronavirus vaccinations are now being offered at all Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in Illinois.

The companies announced on Tuesday that the vaccine is being administered via walk-up and scheduled appointments at all 175 locations in the state, as supply allows.

"Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness.

Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week, and are administering the approved Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to a statement. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Customers who scheduled an appointment have the option of completing their pre-vaccination paperwork in advance.