Coyote seen ‘running after a jogger’ near Shedd Aquarium: police

Officials were investigating a reported coyote sighting Friday near Shedd Aquarium.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive after a possible coyote was seen “running after a jogger” in the area, Chicago police said.

Chicago Animal Care and Control spokeswoman Jennifer Schlueter said officials were working to confirm the sighting.

Thursday night, a coyote was captured as officials responded to reports of the animals roaming the city.

It was all set in motion by two separate coyote incidents — the boy bitten near Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum on Wednesday afternoon and, a few hours later, a man reported to police that a coyote bit him on the buttocks.

The boy was bitten multiple times about 4 p.m. He was on a walking path just north of the nature museum entrance when he ran up a hill a few steps ahead of his caretaker and came face-to-face with the coyote, which attacked.