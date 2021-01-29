Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, La Salle County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County

Lightfoot says no deal reached between CPS, CTU on resuming in-person learning

By
Published 
Chicago Teachers Union
FOX 32 Chicago

CPS plans reopening Monday, CTU considers strike

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have yet to come to an agreement on resuming in-person learning.

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have yet to come to an agreement on returning to in-person learning.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement late Friday night during a news conference where she lambasted CTU leadership.

Lightfoot lambasts CTU leadership on schools reopening plan: ‘Why will they not agree to put it in writing?’

Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a Friday night news conference to provide an update on Chicago Public Schools reopening plan and how negotiations are going with the Chicago Teachers Union.

"I wanted to be able to reassure him that the building would be safe and everything would be ok, but I can’t do that based on the CPS reopening plan," said a CPS parent, Tamara Drew.

Drew joined other parents and clergy calling on CPS to keep the doors closed until the vaccine is more widely available.

On Monday, thousands of students and teachers are supposed to return to the classroom, but the union says teachers will continue to work remotely and are considering a strike.

CPS teacher weighs in on return to in-person learning: ‘We’re endangering a lot of folks’

CPS teacher Cynthia Gonzalez criticizes the district's plan for reopening.

CTU wants teachers vaccinated before stepping back into the building with Kindergarten through 8th grade students.

However, that hasn’t stopped other large school districts from opening for levels of in-person and blended learning in places like New York City, Miami-Dade County and Houston.

The district maintains their reopening plan is driven by science.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"We’ve been planning now for a year. . . quite frankly, we've gone above and beyond," said LaTanya McDade from CPS.

Over 60,000 CPS students are expected to return to in-person learning, and 10,000 of their teachers are supposed to join them.