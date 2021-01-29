Lightfoot says no deal reached between CPS, CTU on resuming in-person learning

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have yet to come to an agreement on returning to in-person learning.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement late Friday night during a news conference where she lambasted CTU leadership.

"I wanted to be able to reassure him that the building would be safe and everything would be ok, but I can’t do that based on the CPS reopening plan," said a CPS parent, Tamara Drew.

Drew joined other parents and clergy calling on CPS to keep the doors closed until the vaccine is more widely available.

On Monday, thousands of students and teachers are supposed to return to the classroom, but the union says teachers will continue to work remotely and are considering a strike.

CTU wants teachers vaccinated before stepping back into the building with Kindergarten through 8th grade students.

However, that hasn’t stopped other large school districts from opening for levels of in-person and blended learning in places like New York City, Miami-Dade County and Houston.

The district maintains their reopening plan is driven by science.

"We’ve been planning now for a year. . . quite frankly, we've gone above and beyond," said LaTanya McDade from CPS.

Over 60,000 CPS students are expected to return to in-person learning, and 10,000 of their teachers are supposed to join them.