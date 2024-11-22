CPS warns $10B contract proposal from CTU could deepen deficit

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) officials said Thursday that the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is demanding a contract that would cost the district $10 billion over the next four years.

According to CPS, the union's proposal includes annual raises of 10-12% when factoring in cost-of-living adjustments and step increases. The union is also calling for the addition of 13,000 new positions, which CPS leaders say could push the district’s deficit to $4 billion—nearly half of its current budget—by 2030.

CPS officials countered with what they described as a more sustainable offer, proposing raises of 4-6% annually.

"We have significant financial headwinds in the future," said CPS Chief Talent Officer Ben Felton in a Zoom briefing for reporters. "We think this is a competitive offer that would build off one of the most competitive salary and benefits packages in the country."

The contentious negotiations have led to turmoil within CPS leadership. The entire Chicago Board of Education recently resigned after Mayor Brandon Johnson and CTU called for the removal of CEO Pedro Martinez. Martinez resisted taking out a $300 million short-term loan to fund parts of the union’s contract demands.

Meanwhile, CTU leaders accuse CPS of misrepresenting their proposals.

"He says we want more staff than they can afford," said CTU Vice President Jackson Potter in a video that appeared on X. "What he refuses to say is that we’ve given them a ramp over several years to incorporate these staffs into our building."

CTU organized a rally Thursday evening in downtown Chicago, where hundreds of teachers chanted slogans like "Whose schools? Our schools!" and criticized Martinez’s leadership.

Speakers at the event argued that CPS is trying to mislead the public about the feasibility of the union’s demands.