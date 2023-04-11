CPS expands preschool program to all Chicago neighborhoods

Chicago Public Schools is expanding free, full-day preschools in a big way, with programs now available in all the city’s 77 community areas.

Chicago’s Universal Full Day Preschool Program began in 2018 under then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel as a way to help low-income families and boost enrollment district wide.

On Tuesday, the program was opened to all of Chicago’s residents, regardless of financial situations, ethnicity, and zip code.

There is also a free, half day program for three-year-olds.

"Study after study has shown that children who attend robust, high quality preschool program are better prepared to succeed academically in kindergarten and beyond," said Bogdana Chkoumbova, Chief Education Officers of Chicago Public Schools.

Parents can now register their children online at ChicagoEarlyLearning.org.

District officials stress while the initial deadline is May 2nd, this is not a first come, first served enrollment process.

Parents in need of help with the application should contact CPS directly.