First day of school brings excitement and nerves for CPS students, parents

The Brief Students returned to Chicago Public Schools for the first day of the 2025-26 year, with a celebratory welcome at Walter Payton College Prep. Faculty, staff, and parents cheered on freshmen through seniors, creating a mix of excitement, nerves, and proud photo moments. CPS leaders said the district remains focused on preparing students for college, careers, and trades beyond graduation.



The first day of high school is exciting in different ways for freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors.

At Walter Payton College Prep, they made the first day a special celebration.

Upbeat music played outside, while faculty and staff cheered on CPS high schoolers arriving for the first day of the 2025-26 public school year. Staff want them to feel welcomed into the community.

Parents escorted their teens, then tried to steal a first day of school picture. Some were more willing than others.

What they're saying:

Ilona Carlos said her senior, "had no choice. It’s going to happen whether you want me to do it or not."

Shang Xue said her freshman was eager to get the day started.

"He went in like, ‘I’m gonna be gone,'" Xue said.

Seniors are feeling confident this year.

"Feeling really excited, glad to have my final year, be with all my friends, I miss everyone," Camille Kejo said.

Students found their way through security, and to class where learning began right away, which also eases first-day jitters.

"It’s natural to be nervous, it’s a new space, new place, new teachers, and faces. We are gonna take great care of them. We want parents to know any time you start something new there’s gonna be nervousness there and that’s just fine," Principal, Dr. Fareeda Shabazz-Anderson said.

CPS released a statement saying the district is also committed to connecting students to careers and trades for jobs after they leave CPS.