CPS giving out free meals to students over winter break

Chicago Public Schools are providing free meals for students during winter break.

Meals will be given out at more than 70 schools all across the city over the next two weeks.

Families can pick up the food from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday of the following week.

Families will receive one breakfast and one lunch for every student in their household. IDs are not required for pickup.

Classes resume on Jan. 1, 2022.

To find a CPS meal site near you, click here.

The school district distributed roughly 150,000 COVID-19 test kits to students last week in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.