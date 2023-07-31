CPS hosts back-to-school bash for excited students and parents

Chicago Public Schools helped get families ready for the school year by hosting a back-to-school bash on Monday.

The event took place in the field next to Chicago's Vocational Career Academy. It had school supply giveaways, fresh produce for families, music, dancing, and lots of inflatables and games.

The bash also included five high schools and 32 grammar schools on the South and Southeast sides

Each school had its booth where the principal and administrators met and connected with parents and kids.

"Their excitement is based on our excitement so when we show excitement to them, then they are excited about coming back to school," said one attendee.

CPS plans on hosting a dozen more back-to-school-celebrations leading up to the first day of school.

CPS schools are set to start August 21.