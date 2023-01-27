CPS leaders cut ribbon to new Lincoln Park early learning center

Children braved the cold to help CPS leaders in Lincoln Park cut the ribbon on their new early learning center.

This is a stand-alone facility located on North Clark Street.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez says the center will serve up to 200 children and will operate in partnership with city museums and amenities like the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and Lincoln Park Zoo.

The new facility is the latest addition to CPS' Intentional Expansion of Early Learning Programs to all 77 Chicago neighborhoods by the 2024 - 2025 school year.