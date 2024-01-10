CPS reports $23M in tech devices lost or stolen post-pandemic

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) reported millions of dollars in tech devices lost or stolen in their first post-pandemic inventory.

The CPS Office of Inspector General (OIG) released its annual report for FY 2023 on Tuesday with statistics on misconduct, waste, fraud, financial mismanagement and sexual misconduct.

According to the OIG, among the most significant findings, CPS reported an "unacceptably high percentage" of technology devices lost or stolen. The Inspector General says the lack of returns was due to flawed inventory and recovery processes.

During the 2021-22 school year, CPS reported 77,505 devices, with a total original price of over $23 million, as lost or stolen.

At three dozen schools, 100 percent of tech devices assigned specifically to students were marked lost or stolen, inventory data showed.

The OIG said evidence shows that CPS officials rarely used search and recovery procedures that cost the district $2.6 million annually.

Under current CPS procedures, schools are required to file police reports about all items designated as lost.

CPS spent more than $124 million on technology assets in 2021-22, the highest level in the last five school years.

The OIG provided recommendations to improve the district’s inventory process and procedures. Following the OIG’s report and recommendations, more than 11,800 lost tech devices have been recovered as of mid-November 2023.

The complete annual report is attached below.