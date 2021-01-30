CPS reaches tentative agreement with union, but still no word on whether schools will re-open Monday

As of Saturday night, a tentative agreement between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools has been reached regarding in-person learning, but there is still no final word on whether students will return to classrooms on Monday.

"We have said all along that our goal is not no re-opening. Our goal is a safe re-opening," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey on Saturday morning.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office released a statement Saturday night saying a tentative agreement is in place on four outstanding issues. They include health and safety protocols, ventilation, contact tracing and the implementation of health and safety committees.

Union leaders say they want schools to re-open once teachers get vaccinated. They want medically vulnerable teachers or those who live with someone with compromised health, to have the option to work remote. And, they want health metrics to guide school closures if coronavirus cases spike.

