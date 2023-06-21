CPS to spend more on school resource officers this academic year

Chicago Public Schools will spend more on resource officers this fall, despite decreasing the number of SROs.

On Wednesday, the district's safety chief announced the local council at Marshall High School has voted to remove both of its officers. Austin High will start the new school year with just one officer instead of two.

District officials say the proposed $10 million contract with the Chicago Police Department is slightly more than last year's due to contractual salary increases for officers.

The budget is just a third of what it was in 2019, before the district began rethinking policing strategies in light of the George Floyd unrest.