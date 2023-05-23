CPS staffer accused of threatening student with gun

Police said a teen was threatened last March by a staff member with a gun inside a Chicago public school.

The girl was inside George Washington High School in the East Side neighborhood around noon on March 25, when police said someone threatened her with a gun. She was not hurt during the incident.

The school sent a letter to parents saying it received an allegation that one of its staff members behaved inappropriately. They said the staff member was removed during the investigation.

Chicago Public Schools released a statement, saying in part that safety is a priority for students and faculty.

"Based on the information learned during the investigation, a final determination will be made regarding whether it is appropriate for this individual to return to our school," the school said in a letter to parents. "Please know that we are taking this situation seriously and remain committed to creating a positive learning environment."