CPS student allegedly possessed knife during altercation with another student

A CPS student was in possession of a knife during an altercation during dismissal Wednesday at an elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The incident happened at Smyser Elementary School in Portage Park.

According to school officials, there was a verbal altercation between two members of the school community. One of the individuals said that they were in possession of a knife.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Staff intervened, and no one was injured, officials said.

No additional information was released by the school.