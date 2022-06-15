CPS students get experience in engineering over summer break

On the first day of summer break for Chicago public school students, some are already launching a career in engineering.

On Wednesday, 19 high school grads signed contracts to be paid trainees with the real estate services company, JLL.

They will train with crews of the Local 399 Operating Engineers, working in CPS schools. They'll be getting an education and strong start on a career.

"When you look at this industry, you go there isn't enough of these folks coming up through the industry, so this is a program that for the future is just the start," said Ron Gregory, Executive Vice President of Public Institutions, JLL.

"I'll be learning how to be an engineer and have a career that I'm not only excited about, but proud of," said Yasmine Nelson, Peace and Education High School graduate.

At the end of the program, the trainees will have earned an associate degree from Triton College and will have the options of going for a bachelor's degree at a reduced cost.