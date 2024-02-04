Dozens of CPS students rally Sunday for 'Green New Deal'

Dozens of Chicago Public School students are demanding a "Green New Deal."

They rallied Sunday afternoon in Daley Plaza, not far from Chicago Public Schools headquarters.

Students representing schools from across the city held signs and spoke out about climate change and how it threatens Chicago's poorest communities.

"The Green New Deal is a plan to address climate change at the speed and efficiency that we need in a way that creates a safety net for the most disinfested communities," said Jalen Grimes.

The Green New Deal is supported by Sunrise Chicago and the Chicago Teachers Union.

Last year, the group delivered a blueprint to Mayor Brandon Johnson aimed at addressing environmental justice in schools.