CPS students set to return to class Wednesday after standoff between city, CTU

In less than 12 hours, Chicago public school students will return to the classroom after a week of fighting between the Chicago Teachers Union and school administration.

Students missed five days of instruction while the two sides battled over COVID-19 safety protocols as the city sees a surge in cases.

Beginning Wednesday, 10-percent of students will be randomly selected to test for the virus. Students must opt-in to test. All staff will be tested each week. The two sides also agreed on a positivity threshold, that will dictate when students return to remote learning.

Students would return to remote learning for at least five days if 30-percent or more of its teachers are absent for two consecutive days because they are in quarantine or have the virus.

A school closure would take place if 40-percent of students were in quarantine.

"I am hopeful that this is the end, at least for this school year," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "So the agreement that we have proposed takes us through the end of summer school and I am hopeful that we will have a stable, uneventful, rest of the school year."

Chicago Teachers Union members have until Wednesday afternoon to vote electronically on the agreement. If they reject it, they could go back on strike.