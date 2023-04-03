CPS teacher charged with stalking Mayor Lori Lightfoot

A Chicago Public Schools teacher is facing stalking charges after repeatedly showing up to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home in Logan Square and acting in an "aggressive and hostile manner."

Garrett McLinn, 36, is accused of going to Lightfoot's house and causing disturbances on at least four or five separate occasions from Wednesday to Thursday, according to court documents.

McLinn was asked to leave the area several times but kept returning, police said.

On Thursday around 7:50 p.m., officers assigned to a security detail outside Lightfoot's home observed McLinn yelling and becoming "irate" and "highly agitated," prosecutors said. When officers approached him, McLinn began shouting at them, police said.

McLinn refused to comply with the officers' orders and was taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to court documents.

He was charged with two counts of stalking, five counts of resisting a peace officer and one count of disorderly conduct.

McLinn is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning for a status hearing.

FOX 32 has reached out to CPS for a statement.