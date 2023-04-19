CPS to take over Urban Prep after charter school's appeal denied

Urban Prep Charter Academy has lost its charter after its appeal to keep operating was denied on Wednesday.

What this means is Chicago Public Schools will take over the two buildings on the South Side that Urban Prep was using.

Urban Prep has been known for preparing young Black men for college, but CPS moved to revoke its charter over allegations of financial mismanagement and sexual misconduct.

The Illinois Board of Education revoked Urban Prep's charter after it failed to maintain enrollment numbers at a certain level.