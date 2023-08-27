Crabtree Nature Center undergoes $2 million transformation
article
COOK COUNTY, Illinois - A celebration was held at Crabtree Nature Center in Barrington on Sunday as work on $2 million in renovations has finished.
Crabtree is one of many facilities in the Forest Preserves of Cook County system, which encompasses more than 70,000 acres.
The $2 million in renovations has included:
- Redesigned exhibit space
- Redesigned interior which will accommodate workshops, classes and meetings
- New windows, entrance doors, fire alarm system upgrades, HVAC system replacement
- New energy efficient equipment
- New signs
- ADA improvements