Crash in Park Manor injures 2 people

Two people were injured in a crash Friday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood.

About 1 a.m., a car traveling southbound in the 7000 block of South South Chicago Avenue sideswiped a Dodge pickup that was driving north, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 73-year-old man, hurt his knee and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The driver of the other car fled the scene on foot and his 28-year-old passenger suffered cuts to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP