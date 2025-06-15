Crash near Woodstock leave 5, including 3 kids, hospitalized, officials say

A two-car crash in northwest suburban McHenry County left five people, including three children, hospitalized on Sunday morning.

What we know:

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Collins Road and Vermont Road in unincorporated Woodstock around 8:47 a.m., according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts, for a reported crash.

They found a small SUV that had rolled onto its side and was partially hanging over a guardrail after being hit by a pickup truck.

Fire personnel helped the driver of the SUV out of the wreckage and into an ambulance.

Crews called for extra help because of the extent of the damage and the number of victims.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A two-car crash in northwest suburban McHenry County left four people, including three children, hospitalized on Sunday morning. (Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts )

A medical helicopter was also called to the scene and airlifted the driver of the SUV, who was in serious condition, to Javon Bea Hospital.

In total, five occupants of a pickup truck were evaluated. The woman driver and three children were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.

A man riding in the truck declined any additional medical attention at the scene.

The intersection was closed for nearly two hours while crews treated the patients.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.