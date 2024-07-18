Chicago man arrested in Crest Hill months after fatally shooting another man: police

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly fatally shooting another man in South Chicago earlier this year.

James Robinson, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

At about 1:53 a.m. on April 20, Robinson allegedly shot and killed a 44-year-old man in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshalls Great Lakes Regional Task Force, along with Area Two detectives, arrested Robinson in Crest Hill.

He was placed in custody and charged accordingly.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday.