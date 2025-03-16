Crestwood trucking company worker charged in CEO’s death, police say

An employee of a south suburban trucking business was charged in connection with the company CEO’s death earlier this month.

Josif Suclea was charged with first-degree murder on Saturday, according to Crestwood police.

Arrest in case

What we know:

Suclea was arrested in connection with the death of Dane Koletski, the president and CEO of ATG Truckload. He was found dead inside a company building in Crestwood on March 5.

Crestwood police and fire responded to the scene after the building caught fire and later found Koletski’s body.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide resulting from injuries to his neck by a sharp or pointed object.

Investigators identified a possible suspect who was an employee of the trucking company.

They tracked the suspect to a truck stop in Holland, Michigan, where he was arrested by local police the next day.

Suclea was extradited to Illinois on Friday and charged in connection with the homicide.

What's next:

He is expected to appear for a bond hearing on Sunday at a Cook County court in Chicago.