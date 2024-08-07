Suspicious man grabs girl while walking her dog in Crestwood; 2nd girl approached by same man

Police are searching for a man accused of approaching two girls in two separate incidents in Crestwood over the last week.

Sometime before 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, a girl was walking her dog westbound on 137th Street near Lavergne Avenue when she passed by a man who was walking eastbound.

The man then turned and grabbed the girl by the shoulders, police said. The girl ran from the man and into her residence to report the incident.

Between 9:17 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, a girl was walking southbound on Long Avenue from 135th Street to 137th Street when she saw a silver car that was traveling northbound on Long Avenue.

The vehicle pulled up, and the driver attempted to talk to the girl. The car then turned around and pulled up by the girl. The driver opened the door to exit the vehicle and the girl started running to her residence and reported the incident, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Crestwood Detective Corley at *708)371-4800 EXT 5009.