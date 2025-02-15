Crews continue to repair Skokie water main break, water pressure expected to improve

The Brief Crews in Skokie continued to work to repair a large water main break affecting thousands of residents. A boil water order prompted the distribution of water bottles to those in need. The village said it was working to refill the system on Saturday after flooding with hopes of lifting the boil water order in the next day or so.



Crews in north suburban Skokie are still trying to repair a water main break that flooded roads and homes and prompted a boil water order on Friday.

Repair efforts went on through Friday night into Saturday night and the village said it is refilling the system which should lead to increased water pressure.

City officials said crews determined that fitting a water cap on a major water transmission main failed but are now working to install an updated component.

"There is no indication that the fitting cap failure was caused by any construction activity in the area. This is a significant repair to a major water pipeline, and work is ongoing," city officials said.

Boil Water Orders

The precautionary boil water order in Northwest Evanston has officially been lifted, as of around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

This means that community members in the area can use tap water without the need for boiling.

However, a boil water order still remains in effect for Skokie residents who have postal codes of 60203, 60076 and 60077.

"There was no evidence that Evanston's water system had been contaminated due to the water main break in Skokie," City of Evanston officials said.

Repairs continue

What we know:

Skokie Public Works crews worked through the night to repair the water main break at Emerson Street and East Prairie Road.

Crews were able to isolate the portion of the water main that failed. They began to replenish the water supply around 9 p.m. on Friday and will continue to do so throughout Saturday.

Once the water system reaches a minimum pressure, which the village anticipates should happen sometime on Saturday afternoon, they’ll take samples and test the water.

A boil order will remain in place during that process, the village said.

The boil order impacts all Skokie residents, the village said. This includes people living within the zip codes of 60076, 60077, and 60203.

Officials are urging residents, including in Evanston, to boil tap water for at least five minutes and let it cool before drinking, brushing their teeth, washing dishes or preparing food. Water can still be used for flushing toilets, showering, and washing hands.

Some Skokie residents reported very low water pressure or no water supply at all, officials said.

The City of Evanston said its precautionary boil order remained in effect for parts of the northwest side until further notice. The city's Water Production Bureau was actively testing the water supply to ensure safety and quality.

There was no evidence that Evanston's water supply had been contaminated as a result of the main break in Skokie.

Here is a map of the affected area in Evanston:

What we don't know:

As of Saturday morning, it was still unclear exactly when the boil water order would be lifted.

Cook County Commissioner and Skokie resident Josina Morita told Fox 32 on Saturday morning that the area would likely still have a boil water notice for another 24 hours.

Water bottle distribution/warming center

A water bottle distribution event will be held from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sketchbook Brewing, located at 4901 Main Street in Skokie.

The distribution will continue while supplies last. Residents who attend the event are urged to enter from eastbound Main Street.

There is also a warming center that will be open until 10 p.m. Saturday – the Robert Crown Community Center, located at 1801 Main Street in Evanston.

Boil water order guidance

What you can do:

All Skokie water customers are advised to not drink tap water without boiling it.

Here's what to do:

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for five minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Water can still be used to flush toilets, shower and wash hands.

Still, residents are still asked to avoid non-essential water use while the system refills on Saturday to reduce demand.

There is a limited quantity of bottled water. Residents who are able to safely boil water at home or who have their own bottled water should consider saving complimentary bottles for others.

Westfield Old Orchard opens Saturday

The Westfield Old Orchard mall said it would open on Saturday at its normal time, 10 a.m., although individuals business hours may vary.

The mall had to close early on Friday since it was also impacted by the boil water order.

Mall management recommends customers call the store they wish to visit to see if they'll be open before coming to the mall.

Filing an insurance claim

Those who have experienced property damage due to the water main break should contact their insurance provider immediately, officials said.

The village of Skokie will then coordinate with the insurance provider to address liability issues if necessary.

Seeking health care

Due to the water main break, all appointments on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Skokie Hospital campus and other locations, shared below, will be rescheduled or relocated:

Immediate Care - Skokie at Old Orchard Woods

Orthopaedic Immediate Care - Skokie

9933 Woods Dr., Skokie

9977 Woods Dr., Skokie

1000 Central St., Evanston

2500 Ridge Ave., Evanston (The COS Building)

The walk-in clinic at Orthopaedic Immediate Care - Skokie (Skokie Hospital campus) will temporarily relocate services to Orthopaedic Immediate Care - Glenview (Glenbrook Hospital campus) and will be open from 9 am-12 pm.

Outpatient Radiology, Pharmacy, and Lab services at Skokie Hospital will remain closed on Saturday, February 15.