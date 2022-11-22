Man found dead, firefighter injured in fire at Logan Square home

A man died and a firefighter was injured in a blaze at a residence in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 5:46 a.m. in the rear of a 2.5-story building at 1813 N. Sawyer Ave.

Hoarding conditions hampered firefighters' search of the residence and contributed to the spread of the fire, according to CFD assistant deputy Donald Walker

Fire officials said a man in his 70s was found dead on the second floor.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries after accidentally falling off a ladder, Walker said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.