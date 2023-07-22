Crews pull body from Lake Michigan

The body of a man was pulled out of Lake Michigan Friday night near North Avenue Beach.

Members of the CPD Marine Unit and the Chicago Fire Department recovered the body of 21-year-old Melvin Guzman around 8:42 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

He was unresponsive when he was pulled out of the water and was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

A death investigation has been launched.