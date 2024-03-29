Crime wave hits Chicago businesses across town; three suspects on the run

Three suspects accused in a string of burglaries, armed robberies and vehicle thefts are on the run. Now, Chicago police are warning businesses to be on high alert.

The incidents occurred from Jan. 18 through March 29 on the city's North, Northwest and West Sides.

Shared below are the times, dates and locations of each incident:

4300 block of N. Lincoln on January 18, 2024 at 6 a.m.

1100 block of W. Webster on Jan. 18 - Feb.13, 2024 from 6 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.

1100 block of W. Webster on February 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m.

3900 block of N. Central on February 7, 2024 at 2:02 a.m.

4300 block of N. Lincoln on February 7, 2024 at 5 a.m.

4300 block of N. Lincoln on February 12, 2024 at 4:16 a.m.

4200 block of W. Hirsh on February 14, 2024 at 1:28 a.m.

1700 block of W. Hirsh on February 14, 2024 at 2:02 a.m.

3800 block of W. Chicago on February 14, 2024 at 2:15 a.m.

800 block of N. Keystone on February 14, 2024 at 2:30 a.m.

1100 block of W. Webster on February 14, 2024 at 3:14 a.m.

4300 block of W. Chicago on February 19, 2024 at 4:22 a.m.

4300 block of W. Chicago on February 21, 2024 at 2:36 a.m.

4300 block of N. Lincoln on March 2, 2024 from 4:50-5:08 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 5, 2024 at 4:32 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 6, 2024 at 2:20 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 6, 2024 at 5 a.m.

3500 block of W. Lake on March 8, 2024 at 2:48 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 8, 2024 at 4:02 a.m.

3500 block of N. Cicero on March 8, 2024 at 4:55 a.m.

2300 block of W. Nelson on March 9, 2024 at 3:55 a.m.

3900 block of N. Western on March 29, 2024 at 4:55 a.m.

2900 block of N. Milwaukee on March 29, 2024 at 5:00 a.m.

Little details are known about the suspects, other than they are three men who were wearing dark clothing at the time of the crimes.

Chicago police say they forced their way into businesses and work vehicles by breaking doors and windows.

Once they were inside, the suspects allegedly took property, including tools and equipment, before leaving the scene.

Businesses are urged to keep their property well-lit, report any suspicious activity, and monitor the area with video surveillance.

Anyone with more information can contact the Bureau of Detectives - Property Crimes Area Three at 312-744-8263, Area Four at 312-746-8253 or Area Five at 312-746-7394.