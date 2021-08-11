Crystal Lake battered by powerful storm

Residents in Crystal Lake say a brief but powerful storm broke trees, damaged property and knocked out power in their neighborhood.

Large tree limbs were on houses, cars, fences and in yards. Residents say Tuesday afternoon the sky became dark and a strong wind came roaring in for less than five minutes, but the damage was surprising.

They say one night without electricity wasn’t bad, but a few homeowners planned to purchase generators to get through the next few days of expected heat and humidity.

ComEd trucks were seen driving toward the impacted area, while neighbors helped each other saw limbs into smaller sizes that could be moved off roofs and out of the roadway.