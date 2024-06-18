Crystal Lake man charged with possession of child pornography, grooming

A Crystal Lake man is behind bars after he was allegedly found in possession of child pornography. He's also accused of grooming children.

The investigation began in April 2024, when the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children notified the McHenry County Sheriff's Office of a tip they received involving a person enticing children online for sexual acts.

During the course of their investigation, the sheriff's office identified Nicholas Kachiroubas as the offender. On June 18, authorities served a search warrant at his home in the 200 block of S. Dole Avenue, where Kachiroubas was taken into custody.

He was transported to the McHenry County Jail and charged with possession of child pornography and grooming.

No further information was provided by law enforcement.