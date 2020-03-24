Crystal Lake man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies

article

A man from west suburban Crystal Lake who tested positive for coronavirus has died, officials announced Tuesday.

The 70-year-old died March 21, according to the McHenry County Department of Health spokeswoman Lindsey Salvatelli. His test results came back positive Tuesday, and the cause of his death is pending.

“Our hearts go out to this family at their time of loss,” Public Health Administrator Melissa Adamson said in a statement. “The health and safety of our community is our number one priority.”