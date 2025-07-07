Crystal Lake police mourn loss of K-9 Zeus following medical emergency

Image 1 of 5 ▼ K-9 Zeus | Crystal Lake police

The Brief Crystal Lake police are mourning the loss of K-9 Zeus, who died over the weekend from a sudden medical emergency caused by cancer. The department praised Zeus as a loyal and courageous member of the force and offered condolences to his handler and family.



The Crystal Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Zeus, who died over the holiday weekend following a sudden medical emergency caused by cancer.

What we know:

Zeus passed away Saturday, according to a statement released by the department. Officials described the dog as a beloved member of the force and expressed condolences to his handler, Officer Schack, and his family.

Zeus was widely respected in the local law enforcement community. The Algonquin Police Department, which worked alongside Zeus on numerous occasions, also issued a statement recognizing his service.

What they're saying:

"K-9 Zeus was more than just a partner — he was a dedicated member of law enforcement who served with loyalty and courage," the department said.

No additional details were released.