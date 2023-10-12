Expand / Collapse search

Crystal Lake police seek suspect in laundromat burglary

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake police are searching for individual caught on surveillance burglarizing a laundromat.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - Crystal Lake Police are asking the public's help in identifying an individual who was caught on camera burglarizing a laundry mat Wednesday morning.

An alarm went off at Rub a Dub Dubs Laundromat located at 35 Berkshire Drive at 3:30 a.m. 

When officers arrived they found that a change machine had been broken into. The offender made off with an unknown sum of money. 

The suspect was described as having a stocky build and is roughly 5-foo-6 to 5-foot-9.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620.