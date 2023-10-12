Crystal Lake woman charged with lying and hiding evidence in deadly ATV crash

A Crystal Lake woman has been charged with misleading investigators who were looking into a fatal ATV crash last February in unincorporated Spring Grove.

Samantha Jacobson, 45, was at a bar with 56-year-old Glenn Luthardt on Feb. 7 when he said he was going to leave, police said. Jacobson suggested Luthardt not drive but he ignored her and left on an ATV.

Jacobson left the bar shortly after and came across Luthardt's body in the roadway, pinned under the ATV near North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Jacobson allegedly got help from friends to remove the ATV from his body and relocate it, so there was no evidence Luthardt was driving under the influence on a revoked driver's license.

Detectives found Luthardt's ATV several hours later in the backyard of a home roughly a half mile away, officials said.

Jacobson was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of obstructing justice. She appeared in court Wednesday and was released during her pre-trial hearing.