New CTA initiative uses AI to detect gun threats in real-time

The CTA announced Thursday it will use artificial intelligence to detect and respond to potential gun threats in real-time.

The pilot program with technology company ZeroEyes will use the CTA's security camera system to alert security officials and law enforcement if a firearm is detected.

Images of the suspected gunman, gun type, and location will be sent to a ZeroEyes Operations Center, where trained military and law enforcement veterans verify the threat before notifying local authorities.

The rapid-response system can alert police within a minute of detection, allowing for a swift response.

The AI-based technology is already used in other major transit systems, schools, and Chicago's Navy Pier.

CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. said he hopes the new program can give riders peace of mind.

"Ensuring the safety and security of our riders and employees is our number one priority at the CTA, and this pilot allows us to explore how new technology may be able to support these efforts and further enhance already successful and effective technologies currently in place," Carter said in a statement.

The program is supported by a 12-month contract with ZeroEyes worth up to $200,000. It will involve 24/7 monitoring of multiple cameras across the rail system and will be funded by CTA's annual security budget.