CTA unveils 'Better Streets for Buses Plan' to enhance Chicago's transit

In an effort to revitalize Chicago's streets and bolster public transportation, the Chicago Transit Authority and the Chicago Department of Transportation have launched the "Better Streets for Buses Plan."

The initiative aims to expedite bus services and enhance their reliability through a series of strategic improvements.

The comprehensive plan focuses on 17 key corridors across the city, introducing dedicated bus lanes, upgraded bus stops, and bus priority traffic signals. These enhancements are strategically designed to address the evolving needs of each corridor.

Over the past two decades, the average speeds of CTA buses have witnessed a nine percent decline, impacting overall efficiency. Jennifer Henry, the Director of Strategic Planning at CTA, asserts that the proposed improvements are poised to counteract this slowdown and improve the overall reliability of bus services.