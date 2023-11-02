CTA Blue Line thieves sought by Chicago police

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who are accused of robbing a CTA rider last month in the Loop.

A victim told police that someone fell into him around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Washington station platform and he noticed his wallet was missing, according to CPD.

On Thursday, police released two images of the men wanted in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact transit detectives at (312) 745-4706.