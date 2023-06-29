CTA bus hit, damaged by projectile in Portage Park

A CTA bus was struck and damaged by an "unidentified item" Wednesday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The bus driver told police an object struck her driver-side window and caused damage to the vehicle around 8:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Addison Avenue.

The driver refused medical treatment at the scene and no one was injured, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.