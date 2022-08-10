CTA, CPD promise to add more security to public transit amid increase in crime

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and the Chicago Police Department (CPD) are promising to add more security to public transit, as shootings, stabbings and other crimes continue to occur on trains.

The CTA Board approved a new agreement with CPD on Wednesday that would increase security funds to $30 million.

The board said the increase in funding is in addition to current officers assigned to the CTA.

The CTA president is expected to release a comprehensive security plan when he speaks at City Club of Chicago Thursday.

This announcement comes as several crimes occurred on CTA trains last weekend.

On Friday, a suspect pushed a man on the CTA tracks on the Blue Line at Damen.

Early Saturday, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot on the 79th Street Red Line Station.

Police released video of the suspects.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact Area Two Detectives.

You can also send your tip anonymously at CPD.com.

Mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson said Wednesday that city leaders are 'out of touch' on public transit safety.

Wilson detailed a six-point safety plan to tackle gun violence on trains and buses.

The plan includes bringing back conductors for every train and adding more dedicated CTA transit police.

Wilson is also calling for a website that tells CTA customers where crime is occurring on the system.