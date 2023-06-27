CTA receives $25M for electric bus fleet, Pace introduces 'Pace Connect' app

The CTA has received $25 million to advance its electric bus fleet.

The funds will be used to build the 95th Street Terminal with electric charging stations. Currently, the CTA has 25 electric buses in its fleet.

Meanwhile, Pace has launched "Pace Connect," a free mobile app that allows third shift workers to request connecting rides from the Harvey Transportation Center, Rosemont Blue Line Station, and the airports.

The service aims to provide safe and convenient transit options for overnight commuters, including access to the CTA and Metra.

Pace Connect is partly funded by the "Invest in Cook County" initiative, which aims to promote equitable public transit in the Southland region.