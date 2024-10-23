CTA employee assaulted on bus during argument on Chicago's South Side: police

A CTA employee was assaulted during a confrontation on a bus Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m., in the 400 block of East 71st Street, a 44-year-old CTA employee and another individual were on a bus when they got into an argument, which quickly escalated.

The person then approached her, punched her several times and forcibly pulled her off the bus. The offender then continued to strike her before fleeing the scene.

The employee suffered abrasions and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was reported to be in good condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

