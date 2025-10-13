CTA proposes first fare increase since 2018 as lawmakers weigh funding bill

The Brief CTA riders might be paying higher fares next year as the agency faces a funding cliff. The funding gap has led to fare increases for Metra and Pace. State lawmakers are meeting for their fall veto session to possibly approve a $1.5 billion funding package for the region's transit system.



Riders of CTA buses and trains will likely be paying more next year as state lawmakers weigh a huge funding package to avoid significant service cuts due to the loss of federal pandemic dollars.

In order to stave off potentially painful reductions in service, the region’s transit agencies, including Metra and Pace, have agreed to increase fares for their 2026 budgets.

CTA said it has not had a fare increase since 2018.

How much more will riders pay?

What we know:

Base fares for both bus and train rides will increase by 25 cents, the CTA said.

Other increases could include:

One-day pass increasing by $1

Seven-day pass increasing by $5

30-day pass increasing by $10

Regional Connect Pass increasing by $15

Ventra single-ride tickets are expected to increase by $3.50

Pay-as-you-go payments increase to $3 for those using contactless debit or credit cards directly at the Ventra readers.

The three-day pass will also be eliminated to streamline offerings.

Reduced fares will continue to be at or below 50% of full fares, complying with federal requirements.

The Chicago Transit Board will have to approve a budget for the fare increases to go into effect next year.

Metra, the suburban transit system, has likewise proposed fare increases for riders starting next year.

State funding help

What's next:

CTA, like other transit agencies, is facing a "sizable structural funding gap" next year due to the exhaustion of one-time federal pandemic funding.

Still, CTA officials touted how efficient they’ve been with those federal dollars as it was "the last major transit agency to exhaust federal COVID-19 relief funds."

The budget process comes as state lawmakers return to Springfield for their fall veto session. Gov. JB Pritzker told Fox 32 in an exclusive interview a $1.5 billion transit funding bill is a priority.