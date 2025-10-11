Metra proposes at least 13% fare increase for next year in 2026 budget plan

The Brief Metra riders might be paying around 13% higher fares next year if the proposed 2026 budget passes. The agency, like CTA and Metra, is trying to make up for the loss of federal pandemic funding.



Metra riders may have to pay more next year to get around as the agency is proposing a fare increase to help close a budget deficit created by the ending of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

In its 2026 budget proposal, Metra is proposing to raise fares by between 13% and 15%. The agency is required to raise fares by a minimum of 10% by the Regional Transit Authority, as public transportation agencies deal with the funding cliff without significantly cutting service to riders.

If approved, it would be the first across-the-board fare increases since 2018, according to a news release.

Fare increases

What to Expect:

For instance, a one-way ticket from Zone 1 to Zone 2 will increase from $3.75 to $4.25; Travelers from Zone 1 to 3 will see an increase of $5.50 to $6.25 and tickets from Zone 1 to Zone 4 will increase from $6.75 to $7.75.

The cost of a monthly pass from Zone 1-2 will go up from $75 to $85; from Zone 1-3 will increase from $110 to $125; and a pass from Zone 1-4 will increase from $135 to $155.

Here is a full menu of the increased fares that Metra provided:

The full budget plan will still need to be subject to public hearings before the Metra Board of Directors votes to approve it or not in November.

Like the Chicago Transit Authority and Pace, Metra has been using COVID relief money to cover expenses due to the drop in ridership and fare revenue due to the pandemic. Metra said it expects to get through most of 2026 before the relief funds are fully spent, according to a news release.

Still, Metra projects a budget deficit of $276 million in 2027 and around $304 million in 2028 if it cannot secure more funding.

Public transportation officials and others have been trying to convince state lawmakers to approve additional funding to prop up the public transit system.

Public hearings

What you can do:

A public hearing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 5 and Thursday Nov. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at multiple locations throughout the Chicago area:

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Will County

Joliet City Hall

Council Chambers

150 W. Jefferson Street

DuPage County

Clarendon Hills Village Hall

Village Board Room

One N. Prospect Avenue

Lake County

Mundelein Village Hall

Village Board Room

300 Plaza Circle

City of Chicago*

Metra

Board Room 13th floor

547 W. Jackson

*The Chicago Public Hearing will be livestreamed and available for virtual participation via Microsoft TEAMS. See instructions below.

Thursday, Nov. 6

South Suburban Cook County

Homewood Village Hall

Village Board Room

2020 Chestnut Road

Kane County

Kane County Government Center

Building A – 1st Floor Auditorium

719 South Batavia Avenue, Geneva

North Suburban Cook County

Hanover Park Police Department

Community Room

2011 Lake Street

McHenry County

Crystal Lake City Hall

City Council Chambers

100 W. Woodstock Street

Anyone wishing to attend the meetings virtually can do so via laptop or desktop or through the TEAMs app. They can also dial in at 1-773-917-7796 and enter access code: 226 045 850#.

For more information, visit metra.com.