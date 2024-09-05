Duo charged in robbery, hammer attack at CTA Blue Line station

article

A man and woman were charged with allegedly robbing another man of his cellphone before beating him with a hammer last month on a CTA Blue Line platform.

The attack happened around 3:49 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Western Avenue train platform on the Blue Line's Forest Park branch. According to police, 27-year-old Shakena Agee approached the victim and forcefully snatched his phone.

When he tried to get it back, police said 29-year-old Travis Andrews struck him in the head several times with a hammer. Agee and Andrews then left the CTA station, heading north.

The victim was seriously wounded in the attack and was taken to Stroger Hospital to be treated.

Andrews and Agree were arrested Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood. They were each charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and robbery, all felonies.

Andrews was also charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Both of them have a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.