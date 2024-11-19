The CTA Holiday Train and Bus are back: Here's how to ride, when you can see them

The Brief The CTA Holiday Train and Bus return this November to bring festive cheer across Chicago. Starting Nov. 29, the Holiday Train will run on all eight rail lines, featuring decorations, Christmas lights, and Santa Claus, while the Holiday Bus hits city streets on Nov. 26. Riders can track both in real-time on the CTA website and enjoy photo opportunities with Santa on select days.



The CTA Holiday Train, one of Chicago's most-beloved traditions, returns this month to spread seasonal cheer.

The Allstate CTA Holiday Train will push off on Nov. 29, along all eight rail lines across the city. The six-car CTA train will be immaculately decked out with holiday decorations, Christmas lights and, of course, Santa Claus himself along with his trusty reindeer.

The Holiday Train can be tracked in real-time on the CTA's website. Just look for the candy cane icon.

"We’re proud to continue this cherished holiday tradition that brings joy to riders of all ages," CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. said in a statement "The Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus are more than festive decorations—they are a unique Chicago holiday tradition that celebrates the goodwill of this city, and the hard work of CTA employees who are committed to making everyone’s holidays a little brighter"

Participants will also be able to take photos with Santa on specific days. The photos will be taken by a CTA employee using your device. They are on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of one photo per family or group. Photo props will also be available.

CTA Holiday Train Schedule

Friday, Nov. 29 - Green and Orange lines

Departs from Midway toward Loop, then Harlem/Lake at 3:07 p.m.

Departs from Harlem/Lake to Cottage Grove at 4:31 p.m.

Departs from Cottage Grove toward Loop, then Midway at 5:51 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Green Line and Photos with Santa

Departs from Harlem/Lake to Ashland/63rd at 2:31 p.m.

Departs from Cottage Grove to Harlem/Lake at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 - Green and Orange lines

Departs from Midway toward Loop, then Harlem/Lake at 4:01 p.m.

Departs from Harlem/Lake to Ashland/63rd at 5:31 p.m.

Departs from Ashland/63rd toward Loop, then Midway at 7:06 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 - Orange and Brown lines

Departs from Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 3:07 p.m.

Departs from Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 4:41 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5 - Orange and Brown lines

Departs from Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 3:53 p.m.

Departs from Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 5:28 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 - Orange and Brown lines

Departs from Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 3:07 p.m.

Departs from Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 4:40 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 - Orange and Brown lines and Photos with Santa

Departs from Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 1:13 p.m.

Departs from Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 4:21 p.m.

Departs from Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 6:39 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 - Pink Line

Departs from 54th/Cermak to Loop at 2:43 p.m. Departs from Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 3:10 p.m.

Departs from 54th/Cermak to Loop at 4:16 p.m.

Departs from Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 4:43 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 - Pink Line

Departs from 54th/Cermak to Loop at 3:06 p.m.

Departs from Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 3:33 p.m.

Departs from 54th/Cermak to Loop at 4:44 p.m.

Departs from Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 5:11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12 - Blue Line

Departs from O'Hare to Forest Park at 3:13 p.m.

Departs from Forest Park to O'Hare 4:57 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 - Blue Line

Departs from O'Hare to Forest Park at 4:13 p.m.

Departs from Forest Park to O'Hare 6:02 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 - Blue and Pink lines and Photos with Santa

Departs from Racine to Forest Park at 2:10 p.m.

Departs from Forest Park to O'Hare at 4:03 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Red Line

Departs from Howard to 95th/Dan Ryan at 2:43 p.m.

Departs from 95th/Dan Ryan to Howard at 4:19 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 - Purple Line

Departs from Howard to Linden at 3:15 p.m.

Departs from Linden to Loop, via express, at 3:50 p.m.

Departs from Loop (from Clark/Lake) to Linden at 4:54 p.m.

Departs from Linden to Howard at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19 - Red Line

Departs from Howard to 95th/Dan Ryan at 3:13 p.m.

Departs from 95th/Dan Ryan to Howard at 4:46 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20 - Purple Line

Departs from Howard to Linden at 3:45 p.m.

Departs from Linden to Loop, via express, at 4:20 p.m.

Departs from Loop (from Merchandise Mart) to Linden at 5:21 p.m.

Departs from Linden to Howard at 6:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 - Red and Purple lines and Photos with Santa

Departs from Howard to 95th/Dan Ryan at 12:36 p.m.

Departs from 95th/Dan Ryan to Linden at 3:21 p.m.

Departs from Linden to Howard at 6:51 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23 - Yellow Line

All trains on Yellow Line will be two-car Holiday Trains for service departing from:

Howard from 3:08 p.m. until 6:53 p.m.

Dempster-Skokie from 3:31 pm. until 7:16 p.m.

The CTA Holiday Bus

The Allstate CTA Holiday Bus will also hit the streets this November. Starting on Nov. 26, the Holiday Bus will begin gracing 17 routes across the city.

The Holiday Bus has been in circulation since 2014. Similar to its train counterpart, the bus will play holiday music, sport festive flights and transport Santa and his reindeer.

The interior of the Holiday Bus will feature artwork from local Chicago students along with a miniature village and winter wonderland decorations.

The Holiday Bus runs through Dec. 21. For the full schedule, check out the CTA's website.