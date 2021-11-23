CTA Holiday Train starts rolling on the day after Thanksgiving

article

The CTA Holiday Train and Holiday Bus will be back this year, but of course with some pandemic-related changes.

Everyone will be required to wear masks, no matter their age or vaccination status. Strollers are strongly discouraged, because they take up space that could be used by other riders. And, there will be no photos with Santa this year.

The CTA Holiday Train begins service on Friday, Nov. 26. Santa and his elves will ride along outside the train to greet children and families. You can track the train at transitchicago.com/traintracker. Look for the candy cane icon to find the Holiday Train and when it might be getting close to your neighborhood station.

The CTA Holiday Bus will start traveling on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Inside the bus, visitors will find a miniature village, lights, and holiday-themed seats. You can trac the bus at transitchicago.com/holidaybustracker.

