Orange Line rider stabbed in Loop, causing service delays

The Brief A 32-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Orange Line train near Washington/Wells, causing serious injuries and service delays. Orange and Pink line trains have been impacted as police continue to investigate.



A CTA rider was stabbed and seriously wounded, prompting rail service delays Friday morning in the Loop.

The 32-year-old was riding an Orange Line train around 4:30 a.m., when two people stabbed him in the left side near the Washington/Wells station, according to Chicago police.

Both suspects got off at the Washington/Wells stop and the victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported. No one has been arrested. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Pink Line train service was temporarily halted between the 54th/Cermak and Polk stations. Loop-bound Orange Line trains have also been stopped at Washington/Wells for the investigation. Orange Line and Purple Line Express trains will be rerouted to the outer Loop, according to the CTA.

Head over to the CTA website for real-time updates and service route alternatives.