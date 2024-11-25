Chicago crime: Man wanted after exposing himself to girl on CTA platform

Authorities have issued an alert to residents on Chicago’s West Side following a reported criminal sexual abuse incident Monday morning on the CTA Pink Line platform.

According to police, a juvenile girl was on the platform in the 2000 block of South Kostner Avenue around 9 a.m. when she felt someone rub against her back. When she turned around, she saw a man exposing himself.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, standing about 6-foot-1 with a slim build. He has black curly hair and some facial hair on his chin. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black top, black baggy pants and yellow shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Area 4 Detectives at 312-746-8251. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CPDTIP.com using reference number JH520583.