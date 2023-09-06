Man in critical condition after stabbing near CTA Red Line in Lake View

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed right outside the Belmont Red Line station in Lake View Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim, 36, was arguing with a man in an alley in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue just after 2 a.m.

The offender pulled a knife and stabbed him.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with stab wounds to the body.

No arrests were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.